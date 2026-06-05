China’s Hainan Unveils Top 10 Calling Cards for International Tour Operators

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Source: Media Outreach

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – The Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2026 recently kicked off in Haikou, Hainan Province. During the event, Hainan unveiled its “Top 10 Calling Cards” to more than 300 representatives of international tour operators, showcasing the province’s unique cultural tourism appeal and its new landscape of opening-up and development.

Hainan unveils its “Top 10 Calling Cards” for international tour operators.

The “Night of Hainan” Tourism Reception Event served as a centerpiece of the Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2026. Featuring immersive presentations, intangible cultural heritage song and dance performances, interactive experiences, and other diverse formats, the event offered a comprehensive showcase of Hainan’s rich and varied tourism resources. The lively and warm atmosphere was widely recognized and appreciated by Chinese and international guests in attendance.

During the event, Hainan unveiled its “Top 10 Calling Cards” to international tour operators, detailing the province’s core tourism advantages: the beautiful scenery and warm climate of this tropical island, a world-class ecological environment, highly favorable visa-free policies, profound historical and cultural heritage, world-renowned medical and wellness services, a globally famous shopping paradise, unique marine and sports tourism, imaginative space tourism, the dual-loop tourist highways linking mountains and sea, as well as a safe, high-value, and cost-effective travel experience.

A representative from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports of Hainan Province stated that, as China’s only tropical island province, Hainan looks forward to partnering with international tour operators to serve as a gateway for international visitors, enabling “one-journey, multiple-destination” tours across China with Hainan as the hub.

Lina, a Belarusian international student and Hainan’s international tourism promoter, along with Yann, a Slovakian social media influencer, presented six themed travel routes covering the entire island of Hainan, featuring specialty offerings such as space study tours, coastal vacations, sports and wellness retreats, rainforest exploration, cultural leisure experiences, and mountain adventures.

Leveraging the policy dividends from the launch of special customs operations at the Hainan Free Trade Port, combined with multiple advantages such as visa-free access, open air rights, and offshore duty-free shopping, Hainan’s inbound tourism market has seen significant growth. According to official data, from January to May this year, Hainan received over 848,000 inbound visitors, a year-on-year increase of 51.6%. Currently, Hainan has established 46 tourism promotion offices worldwide, building a global promotion and cooperation network covering core source markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

“Hainan’s tourism resources are incredibly rich. It offers both international coastal resort facilities and unique rainforest culture, as well as the charm of Li and Miao ethnic traditions. It is exactly the kind of destination European tourists long for,” Gian Paolo Vairo, an Italian tour operator, said excitedly after negotiations. He noted that he has reached preliminary cooperation intentions with several Hainan companies and plans to quickly design and launch in-depth Hainan travel itineraries tailored to European tourists.

The attending international tour operators spoke highly of Hainan’s policy advantages, diverse tourism offerings, and continuously improving service quality, expressing their intention to develop and launch new Hainan tourism products. In the coming days, the attending guests will conduct in-depth field inspections across multiple cities and counties in Hainan, continuing to deepen cultural and tourism cooperation and jointly exploring Hainan’s international tourism market.

Hashtag: #HainanTour2026

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.