For You Rehab Responds to Primary Healthcare Blueprint and Champions “Direct Access” Physiotherapy to Alleviate Public Healthcare Strain

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – As the Hong Kong Government promotes the implementation of the, the community rehabilitation market is undergoing a critical transformation. Under the, Hong Kong has officially launched the “Direct Access” mechanism for physiotherapy. Citizens can now schedule appointments directly with registered physiotherapists without a doctor’s referral letter, provided their health conditions are covered by recognised clinical protocols, or they possess a diagnosis certificate issued by a registered doctor or CMP within the past 12 months. This initiative significantly improves medical efficiency and offers the public timely access to professional intervention.

For You Rehab’s physiotherapist administers Focused Shockwave Therapy (FSWT) to a patient.

For You Rehab, a leading innovator in Hong Kong’s physiotherapy sector, is actively responding to these policy reforms. Addressing pain points such as rising fees, long wait times, and limited treatment sessions in public hospitals, For You Rehab aims to play a complementary role within the public healthcare system. By offering efficient, transparent, and professional community medical options, the centre optimises resource allocation and diverts community rehabilitation needs to fill existing service gaps in public healthcare.

The Youthful Trend of Workplace Pain: Shifting from “Pain Relief” to “Functional Optimisation”

Research indicates that nearly 30% of Hong Kong’s population suffers from chronic pain, with a notable trend toward younger demographics. Workplace-related pain not only impairs individual health but also leads to “Absenteeism” and “Presenteeism,” resulting in significant economic losses for enterprises that go unnoticed. Furthermore, with the rising popularity of high-intensity competitive sports such as HYROX, Pickleball, and marathons, public awareness of pain management has evolved from simple “pain relief” to “Sports Performance Optimisation”.

In an environment of information overload and over-commercialisation, For You Rehab advocates for a return to “results-based” medical care. Their team of senior physical and sports therapists conducts deep structural, postural, and biomechanical examinations. For You Rehab believes that professional rehabilitation should be a precise, evidence-based intervention rather than passive marketing. By analysing gait and muscle balance to identify the root cause of pain, they help athletes break through plateaus and alleviate workplace strain for urban professionals.

Integrity-Driven Healthcare: Rejecting “Package-Based” Hard Selling

In response to the excessive marketing and chaotic sales tactics in the pain treatment market, For You Rehab adheres to a strict code of professional conduct. The centre prohibits “bundled marketing” or aggressive “Hard Selling,” instead emphasising transparent and flexible pricing. This ensures that patients can autonomously decide on treatment plans based on their actual recovery progress, free from the constraints of prepaid packages. This “non-package” business model aims to return professionalism to the treatment itself and build a reputation based on trust.

Extended Service Hours to Fill Public System Gaps

Mr. Lam, the founder of For You Rehab and a former professional in the local public hospital system, noted that due to limited resources, public hospitals must prioritise patients based on severity. Consequently, patients with mild conditions such as Trigger Finger, Frozen Shoulder, or minor sprains often face long wait times, and follow-up schedules are often difficult to reconcile with a professional’s working hours.

To address this, For You Rehab has specifically adjusted its service hours to include appointment slots from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at no extra cost and remains open on weekends. Each 45-minute treatment session ensures ample time for detailed ergonomic assessments. The centre utilises advanced technologies, such as Shockwave Therapy and High-Energy Electromagnetic Wave Therapy, to reach deep muscle tissues non-invasively. These high-frequency, high-efficiency treatments can shorten a rehabilitation process that typically takes months to mere weeks, saving costs.

For You Rehab’s physiotherapist administers Focused Shockwave Therapy (FSWT) to a patient.

Precision Rehabilitation Empowers Patients to Regain Control

“Private physiotherapists are indispensable ‘health gatekeepers’ in the primary healthcare system,” stated Mr. Mannix Lam, Founder of For You Rehab. “While simplifying the referral process for patients, we introduce advanced medical technologies and modern acupuncture techniques, our core focus is to provide precision intervention that ends the cycle of pain at its source. Rehabilitation is not a passive wait for symptoms to subside; it is an active journey of reshaping health concepts and lifestyles. Our goal is to enable every patient to regain their rhythm and enjoy the freedom of movement in both the sports arena and the workplace.”

*Note: Patients must pay close attention to current referral arrangement regulations.

For more information and success stories, please visit: https://foryourehab.com.hk/

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