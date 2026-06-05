Fusion Markets Enables 24/7 Payment Processing, Cuts Withdrawal Time to Under an Hour

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Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

Melbourne, Australia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fusion Markets has extended its payment processing window to 24/7, effective immediately. Clients can now deposit and withdraw funds any day of the week at any time, including weekends and public holidays, with a median withdrawal processing time of under an hour.

Previously, transactions initiated over the weekend would sit pending until the following Monday, leaving a gap in an otherwise strong payments operation. That gap is now closed, and clients transacting at any point across the weekend will see their requests handled with the same speed and attention applied on business days.

In May 2026, Fusion Markets processed over 147,000 payment transactions, with a median withdrawal processing time of 45 minutes. When compared to May 2025, this new median is equivalent to a 95% reduction in processing time*.

CEO Phil Horner said the move reflects Fusion’s long-standing approach to removing friction between traders and their capital.

“We know that traders don’t only care about super low trading costs. Getting access to their capital 24/7 is just as important. This is a massive improvement our clients have been asking for, and we’re glad to deliver it.”

The 24/7 withdrawal processing window is live now for all Fusion Markets clients globally. Fusion Markets supports a broad range of 25+ international and local payment methods, including credit cards, Local Bank Transfer, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, DragonPay, and more.

About Fusion Markets

Fusion Markets is a global online forex and CFD broker that provides traders in more than 160 countries with access to a wide range of CFD markets, including forex, gold, energy and soft commodities, indices, and US shares. Founded in 2019 and licensed in Australia, Seychelles and Vanuatu to provide financial services, the company’s mission is to build a broker that traders can trust by focusing on three things that matter most: low costs, legendary service and frictionless experience.

*The 95% reduction in processing time reflects a comparison of Fusion Markets’ internal median withdrawal processing times between May 2025 and May 2026. Processing times are measured from the point of client request to completion of internal processing and may vary depending on payment method, jurisdiction, and third-party provider timelines.

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– Published by The MIL Network