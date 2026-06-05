PikPok recognised for global success and industry leadership at 2026 ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards

Source: Business Central



WELLINGTON, NZ: Wellington-based video game developer and publisher PikPok has been named ASB Exporter of the Year at the 2026 ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards. Proudly sponsored by ASB, the awards recognise exporting excellence from across Central New Zealand, spanning Greater Wellington to Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Whanganui, Manawatū and Nelson Tasman.

Judged by a highly experienced panel of exporting specialists, PikPok was awarded the supreme title in recognition of its international success and contribution to New Zealand’s wider gaming and interactive media sector.

“Nearly three decades in, PikPok continues to set the standard. Their impact goes well beyond their own commercial success. They have helped make New Zealand a globally recognised centre for game development talent through collaboration, incubation, and a genuine commitment to growing the wider industry,” the judges said.

ExportNZ Regional Manager Amanda Liddle said that all of this year’s winners reflect the ambition, innovation and resilience driving export growth across the region. “What stood out this year was the calibre of businesses coming through. These are exporters with strong commercial instincts, clear market positioning, and the ability to adapt and grow internationally while continuing to invest back into New Zealand.”

The breadth of exporting success emerging from the central region is reflected in the 2026 winners. From Mufftech’s fast growing international expansion and highly targeted market approach, to Double Vision Brewing’s customer led innovation strategy gaining traction in China, the awards highlighted businesses finding success through very different paths. Judges also recognised T&R Interior Systems through the Judges’ Choice Award for their continued export growth and contribution to the sector.

ASB’s Head of International Trade, Mike Atkins said the quality and diversity of this year’s finalists was particularly impressive. “This year’s winners demonstrate what’s possible when New Zealand businesses combine innovation, customer insight and disciplined execution. From advanced manufacturing and software development through to brewing and specialist construction systems, these exporters are proving New Zealand businesses can compete successfully on the world stage.”

Libby McFadden, a judge from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise added that what set this year’s winners apart wasn’t just ambition – it was strategic clarity. “They understood their market, knew their customer, and built for it deliberately. That kind of success deserves to be celebrated, because when New Zealand businesses win on the world stage, we all benefit.”

Below is the full list of winners for 2026:

2026 ASB Central Region Exporter of the Year PikPok

Gallagher Insurance Best Established Business PikPok

DHL Best Emerging Business Mufftech

Henry Hughes IP Excellence in Innovation Double Vision Brewing

Judges’ Choice Award T&R Interior Systems

CentrePort Everyday Heroes Award recipients Liz Johnston – Retail Manager, The Village Goldsmith Clint Keil – Freezer / Coolstore Foreman, Taylor Preston Mark Clifford – Hirtenberger Defence Technology

About the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards Now in its tenth year, the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards recognise and celebrate the contribution exporters make to the regional and national economy. Supported by Business Central NZ, the Awards highlight the ambition, capability, and global impact of businesses operating within the central region.