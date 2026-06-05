AM Edition: Top 10 Law and Security Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026: AM – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 law and security articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026: AM – Full Text
1. Paremata Road blocked, Porirua
June 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
State Highway 58 / Paremata Road near Porirua is blocked in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.
The incident was reported to emergency services around 5.05pm.
Two people are injured, one in a serious condition and the other moderate.
The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/paremata-road-blocked-porirua/
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