AM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026 – Full Text

June 5, 2026

The incident was reported to emergency services around 5.05pm.

State Highway 58 / Paremata Road near Porirua is blocked in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

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Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 58 / Paremata Road near Porirua is blocked in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported to emergency services around 5.05pm.

Two people are injured, one in a serious condition and the other moderate.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/paremata-road-blocked-porirua/