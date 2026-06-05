Waste funding for Waihi Refuse Transfer Station upgrade

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Source: New Zealand Government

An upgrade of the Waihi Recycling Transfer Station that will significantly reduce waste going to landfill and boost recycling capacity has been announced by Environment Minister Nicola Grigg and Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts today.

The Hauraki District Council (HDC) is receiving almost $660,000 from the Waste Minimisation Fund, combined with $420,000 from the Council, to build a dedicated construction and demolition waste sorting area.

“The amount of organic, soils and construction and demolition waste going to landfills is a significant issue nationwide. The Government will continue to support targeted investment which have a range of benefits, including reducing landfill levies and landfill-related carbon emissions.”

“This project is a great example of how the Waste Minimisation Fund continues to co-fund projects that significantly improve waste management systems at local facilities, divert organics and other reusable material from landfills, and enhance services for communities nationwide,” Ms Grigg says.

When the upgrade is complete in 2028, about 3,400 tonnes of material will be diverted from landfill each year. This includes 3,000 tonnes of green waste, 350 tonnes of paper and cardboard, and around 30 tonnes of construction materials.

It will also increase the station’s capacity to receive recyclables and glass by an estimated 20 to 40 percent.

The upgrades will allow green waste to be mulched and reused in local parks and public spaces, with surplus material composted.

Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts said the Waihi RTS was an example of the work the Government is doing to reduce emissions and enhance efficiency across key sectors.

“Continuing to reduce emissions from the waste sector was one of the key areas we targeted in our second emissions reduction plan. Waste Minimisation Fund projects like this support our climate transition by reducing organic waste and emissions,” Mr Watts says.

The Waihi RTS serves public and small private users from both the Hauraki and Western Bay of Plenty regions. It is the HDC’s busiest transfer station, especially over summer months when the region receives large numbers of visitors and when construction activities are at their highest.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/waste-funding-for-waihi-refuse-transfer-station-upgrade/