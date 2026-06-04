Shot kea euthanised, highlights need to live alongside them

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 04 June 2026

Kea are an endangered native parrot and one of the most intelligent birds in the world. They are a protected species found along the mountain ranges of the South Island, including down to the coast.

In Golden Bay, kea numbers are steadily increasing, and people are having to learn to live alongside these inquisitive birds.

Department of Conservation Tākaka Biodiversity Ranger Luke Easton says because kea are so curious, they can stick their beak into things you would rather they didn’t.

“We don’t want to see conflict between kea and people like what has happened here.

“The big one is to make sure there’s no food available to them – this includes pet food or unsecured compost and rubbish bins. One taste of food can change their behaviour long-term – instead of foraging in the wild like they should be, they may start hanging around people and scrounging for food.”

Luke says we can live with kea by making our properties more boring for them and removing any lead like roofing nails, which kea like the taste of but get poisoned by.

“It’s important to secure loose items like shoes, bikes, toys and tools which kea may want to play with, especially during their most active times like dawn and dusk.

“We’re lucky to see these charismatic birds popping up in coastal Golden Bay, and as their numbers rise, we’ll see them in backyards more often, so we need to learn to live alongside them.

“If you’re having trouble with kea at your property, get in touch with the Kea Conservation Trust or the local DOC office for some simple solutions to common problems we see around kea interactions.”

Luke says DOC collected this injured kea from Motupipi, near Tākaka, reported in by a local on Monday 25 May. The kea was one of two juveniles that had been hanging around together for the past month.

“It was in a really bad way – unable to fly at all, very stressed out, in a lot of pain and afraid. Its left wing was drooping and there was an open gunshot wound which looked a few days old. We knew there was serious damage and broken bones; it was really upsetting to see.”

The bird was taken to the local vets and given an x-ray, which showed the bullet was still lodged inside. It was flown to Wellington on Golden Bay Air and transferred to Wildbase Hospital at Massey University.

Luke says sadly, further veterinary assessments determined the injuries were too severe for recovery, so the decision was made to euthanise to stop its suffering.

“This is a tragic outcome and we want to know who has shot this bird. If you know anything, please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) and quote CLE-11977.”

It’s not the first time kea have been shot in Golden Bay. The most recent incident was a juvenile found with a shattered legbone in February 2025, which went through a lengthy recovery.

New Zealand has strong conservation laws to protect our native species. Most people enjoy and experience nature and our beautiful taonga by doing the right thing – and we really appreciate that. Follow the rules, and we’ll be happy – and you’ll have a great experience naturing.

Unfortunately, when a few people or organisations don’t follow the rules, it further threatens our special places and threatened species.

Deliberate harm to our protected wildlife is unacceptable and illegal. People found breaking the law will face enforcement action. We want New Zealand’s special places and animals to be safe from harm so they can be enjoyed by future generations.

Background information

Kea have a conservation status of Threatened – Nationally Vulnerable and number between 1,000 and 5,000 nationally.

The Kea Conservation Trust provides support in resolving kea conflicts. For more information visit the Trust’s website.

People can take steps to make their property less attractive to kea:

Don’t leave food (including pet food) outside, and make sure compost, rubbish and recycling bins are kea-proof. A latch or weight attached to the lid is a good way to do this. If kea get a taste of food even once, they can hang around for weeks in the hope of getting more.

Kea love the taste of lead, but it’s poisonous to them. Lead is most commonly found in nails and flashings of building roofs made before 1991. If you think your building may have lead fixtures, please contact the Kea Conservation Trust or DOC. They can help you find a solution.

Try not to leave your moveable things outside. Pack away items like shoes, bikes, clothes, toys and power tools, especially around dawn and dusk when kea are most active.

Protect your rubber wiring and other rubber items such as rubber seals on chimney flues with a barrier, as kea particularly like to chew on rubber.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/shot-kea-euthanised-highlights-need-to-live-alongside-them/