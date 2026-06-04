Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Centennial Highway is currently blocked northbound near Johnsonville following a crash.

Just before 11:30am, Police were notified that a ute towing a caravan had rolled just before the Johnsonville Road turn-off.

No injuries have been reported.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/centennial-highway-blocked-northbound-johnsonville/