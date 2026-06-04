Life-changing cancer care closer to home in Northland

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Source: New Zealand Government

Construction of the new radiation oncology service at Whangārei Hospital is now complete, bringing cancer treatment closer to home for Northlanders, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a significant milestone for Northland and a major step forward for cancer care in the region,” Mr Brown says.

“Right now, many Northlanders face lengthy journeys to Auckland for radiation treatment, with return journeys ranging from 320 to 620 kilometres between Whangārei and Kaitaia. Cancer treatment is challenging enough without the added burden of spending hours on the road, away from family and the comforts of home.

“Once the service opens, most patients will be able to receive treatment in Whangārei, reducing travel and allowing them to spend more time with their families and support networks.”

Currently, around 450 people travel to Auckland annually for radiation treatment. With the new facility, 80 per cent of those patients will be able to receive treatment in Whangārei, with those requiring more complex care continuing to access specialist services in Auckland when needed. The service is expected to treat around 370 patients each year initially, with capacity to grow over time.

“At the heart of the $60.9 million service is Northland’s first Linear Accelerator (LINAC), enabling local delivery of radiation therapy for the first time. This technology precisely targets cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, improving both treatment outcomes and patient comfort.”

The radiation oncology service is a key component of the Whangārei Hospital Master Plan and includes:

a bunker for the LINAC

a second bunker to allow for a future LINAC as demand grows

a radiation oncology planning CT scanner

an expansion of the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre with four additional chemotherapy chairs.

The service will be supported by a dedicated team of approximately 35 staff, including 26 new positions. From 2027, it will also become a training placement site for radiation therapists, helping to build a sustainable local workforce.

Mr Brown says the investment is about making it easier for people to access the care they need, closer to home, a project that has been championed by Whangārei MP Hon Dr Shane Reti.

“The additional radiation treatment capacity will support more timely access to cancer care for Northlanders while helping reduce pressure on existing services in Auckland.

“We are focused on building the future of cancer care in Northland, ensuring patients and their communities have access to quality, modern treatment – now and for many years to come.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/life-changing-cancer-care-closer-to-home-in-northland/