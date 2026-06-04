Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:

A man has been charged with arson in relation to a small fire at a Northpark electoral office yesterday.

Emergency services responded to Millhouse Drive shortly after 9:50am.

A 24-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with arson.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/arrest-after-electoral-office-fire/