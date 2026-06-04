Source: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:
A man has been charged with arson in relation to a small fire at a Northpark electoral office yesterday.
Emergency services responded to Millhouse Drive shortly after 9:50am.
A 24-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with arson.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.
ENDS.
Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/arrest-after-electoral-office-fire/