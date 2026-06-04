Hidden hazard: farm safety drive exposes substances risk gap

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

4 June 2026

A safety push across sheep, beef and dairy farms has revealed significant gaps in hazardous substances management – and clear, practical ways to fix them, thanks to WorkSafe New Zealand.

Inspectors completed 680 assessments nationwide between October and December 2025. The findings are now public, giving farmers across the country practical insights into where the sector needs to improve, and how WorkSafe can help.

WorkSafe’s project lead, Carl Baker, says the assessments were designed to understand what’s happening on farms, not to catch people out.

“We went in to have honest conversations with farmers and figure out where we can help them lift their game. The response from the sector has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Key findings

Hazardous substances emerged as the highest-risk area, with 39% of assessments requiring improvement. Of improvement notices issued, 94% related to missing safety data sheets or chemical inventories – a relatively straightforward fix with significant safety benefits.

Machinery and vehicle safety also featured. Inadequate guarding on power take-off (PTO) shafts was a common machinery issue (16% of assessments required improvement, rising to 25% in the South Island). Farm vehicles, tractors, side-by-sides and quad bikes all featured – 14% of assessments required improvement in this area.

Most businesses assessed (81%) had fewer than five employees, a reminder that even small operations carry real risk.

Carl Baker says many of the improvements identified are straightforward and low-cost.

“Keeping full and up-to-date records of hazardous substances on farms can prevent serious and often long-term harm.

“Safety data sheets and inventories are vital. They tell you how to manage chemicals and help emergency services respond. Without them, we don’t know the risks.

“Keeping vehicles serviced, regularly checking brakes and tyres, ensuring workers wear seatbelts and helmets, and making sure PTOs are properly guarded are relatively simple measures. But they can save lives.”

WorkSafe has a range of resources to help farmers act on these findings, including new online learning modules on hazardous substances covering inventory management, risk assessment, and emergency planning.

Carl Baker acknowledged the farmers who participated in the assessments, along with industry partners Safer Farms, Federated Farmers and DairyNZ.

“We know farmers take the safety of everyone on their properties seriously. We’re here to support that – and we’re all working toward the same goal, for everyone who works on a farm to get home safely at the end of the day.”

Try our new online learning for hazardous substances in agriculture