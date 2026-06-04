Economy – Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the ten months ended 30 April 2026 – NZ Treasury

New Zealand Treasury

The interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the ten months ended 30 April 2026 were released by the Treasury today. The April results are reported against forecasts based on theBudget Economic and Fiscal Update (BEFU 2026), published on 28 May 2026, and the results for the same period for the previous year.

Overall, the key fiscal indicators for the ten months ended 30 April 2026 were stronger than forecast. The operating balance before gains and losses excluding ACC (OBEGALx) showed a deficit of $6.0 billion, which was $3.2 billion smaller than forecast. Net core Crown debt was $1.6 billion lower than forecast, at $190.3 billion or 42.8% of GDP.

Core Crown tax revenue at $103.9 billion, was $1.8 billion (1.8%) higher than forecast. The variance predominantly reflects higher-than-forecast corporate and other individuals’ tax revenue owing to stronger-than-forecast provisional tax revenue. In addition, GST and source deductions revenue were also slightly stronger than forecast.

Core Crown expenses, at $119.7 billion, were broadly in line with forecast. The small variance of $0.2 billion (0.2%) was spread across a range of functional classifications, including core government services, economic and industrial services, law and order and primary services.

The OBEGALx deficit was $6.0 billion, $3.2 billion smaller than forecast reflecting core Crown results noted above and the favourable results of State‑Owned Enterprises. When including the revenue and expenses of ACC, the OBEGAL deficit was $3.5 billion smaller than the forecast deficit at $8.8 billion.

The operating balance was a deficit of $0.3 billion, compared to a forecast deficit of $2.4 billion. This mainly reflects the favourable OBEGAL variance mentioned above, partially offset by weaker-than-forecast net gains on financial instruments of $8.2 billion, which came in $1.7 billion lower than the forecast.

The core Crown residual cash deficit of $7.5 billion was $0.7 billion smaller than forecast. Net core Crown operating cash outflows and capital cash outflows were $0.4 billion and $0.3 billion lower than forecast, respectively.

Net core Crown debt at $190.3 billion (42.8% of GDP) was $1.6 billion lower than forecast. This variance was partly driven by the smaller‑than‑forecast core Crown residual cash deficit mentioned above. In addition, issued currency was $0.7 billion higher than forecast.

Gross debt at $228.4 billion (51.3% of GDP) was higher than forecast by $3.0 billion (1.3%). This primarily reflected higher-than-forecast issuances of Euro Commercial Paper driven by short-term cash requirements, along with higher-than-forecast cross-currency derivatives in loss at 30 April 2026.

Net worth attributable to the Crown at $179.9 billion (40.4% of GDP) was $2.7 billion higher than forecast. This reflected the stronger-than-forecast operating balance result along with higher-than-expected property, plant and equipment valuation movements.



Year to date Full Year April

2026

Actual 1

$m April

2026

BEFU 2026

Forecast 1

$m Variance 2

BEFU 2026

$m Variance

BEFU 2026

% June

2026

BEFU 2026

Forecast 3

$m Core Crown tax revenue 103,914 102,071 1,843 1.8 124,807 Core Crown revenue 114,463 112,124 2,339 2.1 137,235 Core Crown expenses 119,710 119,954 244 0.2 147,239 Core Crown residual cash (7,544) (8,289) 745 9.0 (9,314) Net core Crown debt 4 190,274 191,918 1,644 0.9 191,761 as a percentage of GDP 42.8% 43.1% 42.4% Gross debt 228,380 225,378 (3,001) (1.3) 223,761 as a percentage of GDP 51.3% 50.7% 49.5% OBEGAL excluding ACC (OBEGALx) (6,018) (9,246) 3,228 34.9 (11,937) OBEGAL (8,803) (12,269) 3,466 28.3 (15,058) Operating balance (excluding minority interests) (329) (2,361) 2,032 86.1 (4,137) Net worth attributable to the Crown 179,859 177,201 2,658 1.5 175,459 as a percentage of GDP 40.4% 39.8% 38.8%