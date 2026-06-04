Environment – EPA processing of hazardous substances on the up

Source: Environmental Protection Authority



The number of hazardous substances decisions by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) continued to increase in the third quarter of the 2025-26 year, and the number of applications in the queue continued to decline.

“Improving processes and efficiencies is at the forefront of everything we do. We are confident that our process improvements are taking us in the right direction,” says Dr Fernando Torres-Vélez, General Manager Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

A total of 55 hazardous substances applications were decided in the first three quarters of the 2025-26 year.

There are now 74 hazardous substances applications awaiting assessment, down from 96 applications on 30 June 2025, a 23 percent reduction. This is the lowest it’s been since 2022.

“For five consecutive quarters since January 2025, we have decided more applications than were lodged.

“We continue to increase access to innovative products with new active ingredients. In this quarter we approved an agricultural herbicide and a decision will be made on another complex application in the coming weeks.

“We are making steady progress towards our ambitious target of introducing nine active chemicals new to New Zealand this financial year,” says Dr Torres-Vélez.

In this quarter, the upward trend for rapid assessments has continued, with 13 applications decided. A total of 46 applications have been decided via rapid assessment pathways in the first nine months of the year.

“Six applications were decided using the international regulator pathway and we consider if this pathway can be used for every application.

“We undertake assessments proportionate to risks posed, and we will continue to use rapid assessments where appropriate.

“Planning is underway for longer-term regulatory improvements that will streamline processes. We see opportunities for future innovation, including introducing new technology, to drive further efficiency,” says Dr Torres-Vélez.