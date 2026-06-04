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Source: New Zealand Government

Our most vulnerable, children and young people with high support needs, will receive a boost in support thanks to Budget 2026.

This government is investing in better help for high support needs young people and their families.

Minister for Children Karen Chhour says, “we’re seeing a seeing an increase in the number of children with high and complex needs, children experiencing multiple, significant challenges across several areas of their life — such as health, mental wellbeing, behaviour, disability, safety, and others.

“These young people need and deserve our care and support, this is why we are continuing to boost support for these children and their families in Budget 2026.

“$93.5 million will be invested over four years, as well as $0.8 million in capital funding, in a broad range of care options, including specialist care placements and clinical support.

“This investment will improve stability for children and young people with high support needs in care, prevent placement breakdowns where possible, and provide earlier and more intensive support when needs are identified.

“Over time, this approach can also help reduce escalation into more restrictive and costly care.

“The public want us investing in what matters – caring for our nation’s most vulnerable.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/boosting-support-for-children-and-young-people-with-high-support-needs/