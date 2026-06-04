Events – Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa brings the story of Tarawera to life in powerful new production

Tērā te Auahi premieres at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua from 10–14 June.

A powerful new theatrical work from Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa will bring one of the most significant historical events in Aotearoa to the stage this June.

Tērā te Auahi shares the story of the 1886 Tarawera eruption through a contemporary lens, exploring its lasting impact on the people, places and communities forever shaped by it.

Developed by Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa in partnership with Tūhourangi Tribal Authority, the production has been created with the support and blessing of the iwi whose ancestors experienced the eruption firsthand. Together, they have worked to ensure this important chapter of Te Arawa history is shared with authenticity, integrity and respect, while introducing these stories to new audiences.

For Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa, the production is about more than recounting a historical event.

“It is an opportunity to honour the memories of our kōeke and the descendants of those who survived the eruption of Tarawera,” says Matiu Hamuera of Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa.

“As we commemorate 140 years since that life-changing moment, we wanted to create a work that helps a new generation connect with the people, places and stories that shape who we are as Te Arawa. Through movement, music and theatre, audiences are invited into a world that no longer physically exists, but which continues to live on through our histories, our whakapapa and our people.”

Tūhourangi Tribal Authority representative Kirikowhai Mikaere says the partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting and sharing the stories of their tūpuna and recognising the resilience of those who endured the devastation of the eruption.

The production follows the success of the acclaimed haka theatre work Whetūrangihia by Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa, which returned to the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in 2024 for a second season following strong audience demand and critical acclaim.

Blending kapa haka, theatre and music, Whetūrangihia featured local rangatahi performers, cementing the reputation of Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa as an exciting force in Māori performing arts.

Tērā te Auahi continues the collective’s creative evolution, bringing together performers, creatives and cultural knowledge holders to tell a story that could only come from Rotorua.

The production also builds on the ongoing partnership between Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa and the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, creating opportunities for Rotorua artists to develop and present original work on a professional stage.

Sam Hulton, Head of Commercial at RotoruaNZ, says the production reflects the important role the Sir Howard Morrison Centre plays in championing local stories and creative talent.

“Tērā te Auahi is a powerful example of the calibre of original work being created here in Rotorua. We’re proud to support Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa in bringing this significant story to the stage and providing a platform for local artists to share their narratives with audiences in a world-class venue. This is exactly the kind of work that strengthens our cultural identity and enriches the arts scene in Rotorua.”

More than 140 years after the Tarawera eruption, Tērā te Auahi brings this defining chapter of New Zealand history to life through contemporary Māori performance. Presented in Rotorua, where these events unfolded, the production offers audiences a powerful and uniquely authentic connection to the story, the people and the place.

Tickets for the limited season are on sale now.

https://sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz/whats-on/tera-te-auahi

Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa is a Rotorua-based performing arts collective dedicated to revitalising and sharing Te Arawa stories through contemporary Māori performing arts. They aim to empower a new generation of Māori artists, preserve ancestral knowledge (mātauranga), and share stories in a modern, engaging way.