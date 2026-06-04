Central Interceptor leads a step-change for Auckland’s water quality

Source: Auckland Council

The Central Interceptor wastewater tunnel is set to make an outsized contribution to the quality of water in the city’s prized Waitematā Harbour.

With more than 3200 kilometres of diverse coastline, an abundance of beaches and three harbours, Aucklanders are spoilt for choice.

Swimming, sailing, surfing and jumping into the sea from boats and jetties are in the region’s DNA. And that summer heritage is getting a lift.

Watercare’s 16.2 kilometre, 4.5-metre-diameter wastewater tunnel known as the Central Interceptor is marking a significant step forward in the water quality Aucklanders can expect at beaches along the inner harbour, from St Mary’s Bay to Point Chevalier. In late July 2026, the northern half will go live, making the tunnel fully operational and enabling the next phase of environmental benefits to be realised.

Mayor Wayne Brown says that as an engineer himself, he appreciates the skills involved in completing this project.

“It’s a significant milestone for Aucklanders and a huge engineering feat. This is an important piece in fixing and finishing Auckland’s infrastructure and will take pressure off other parts of the network,” says Mayor Brown.

Councillor Andy Baker, Chair of Auckland Council’s Transport and Infrastructure Delivery Committee, sees the Central Interceptor as a benchmark for future infrastructure works.

“This is an incredibly important project for many reasons, not least of which is protecting our inner-city beaches from historic wastewater overflows.

“Seeing this completed largely on time and without major budget blowouts is something we should appreciate and learn from,” he says.

Jamie Sinclair, Watercare chief executive, says it is a city-shaping project designed to support the central beaches and also unlock the next generation of water quality improvements for Auckland.

“With the Central Interceptor about to become fully operational, the city will experience some immediate wins, and then many more gains in the long-term as the tunnel enables further local improvements through the joint Waitematā Water Quality Improvement Programme.

“The Central Interceptor is a key part of an exciting programme of work planned across two organisations – Watercare and Auckland Council – to further improve environmental outcomes for our marine environment and the beaches that Aucklanders enjoy,” he says.

Watercare is investing around $13.8 billion into its capital delivery programme over the next ten years, and Auckland Council is investing $450 million over the same period, with an additional $650 million planned within the 30-year horizon.

“I am proud that our team has delivered this key project on time and close to the original budget, something that is almost unheard of for mega-projects like this,” says Mr Sinclair.