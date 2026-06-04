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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2026 – FOTILE, a global leader in high-end kitchen appliances, has announced that its brand-new image counter under the dealer channel “BUILT-IN PRO” located at MegaBox, Kowloon Bay, will hold its grand opening on June 18 to celebrate FOTILE’s 30th anniversary. This newly upgraded counter features Hong Kong’s very first “FOTILE Smart Kitchen” Immersive Experience Zone, integrating cutting-edge intelligent technology into real-world scenarios to offer Hong Kong consumers future kitchen solutions that blend aesthetic design, smart technology, and user-friendly cooking experiences.

FOTILE Celebrates 30 Years with MegaBox “BUILT-IN PRO” Opening on June 18 Launches First-Ever Immersive Smart Kitchen with Exclusive Offers

Immersive Smart Kitchen Experience: Three Heavyweight Flagship Products Take the Lead

Moving away from traditional product displays, the newly upgraded counter features a highly interactive and deeply immersive smart cooking space. “The 30th anniversary is a significant milestone for FOTILE,” said a FOTILE Hong Kong spokesperson. “The new-image flagship counter at MegaBox serves as a core window for direct communication with Hong Kong consumers. Through this meticulously crafted immersive smart kitchen experience zone, we hope to let Hong Kong residents experience firsthand how technology empowers daily life, transforming tedious household chores into a joyful and blissful cooking experience.”

In addition to experiencing FOTILE’s innovative technologies that precisely address the pain points of grease fumes and space constraints in Chinese cooking, consumers can gain a deeper understanding of the brand’s core philosophy—”For the Happiness of Billions of Families”. To mark its 30th anniversary, FOTILE is debuting several heavyweight new products that combine international design accolades with core patented technologies at the brand-new counter in the BUILT-IN PRO MegaBox store.

Ultimate Aesthetics, Invisible Space

Inspired by aircraft landing gear, the BIG9069-G Fully Integrated Invisible Range Hood features pioneering a folding lift technology that seamlessly integrates into kitchen cabinetry to perfectly showcase the ultimate “invisible” built-in aesthetics. Equipped with a Brushless DC Inverter Motor, it boasts a powerful airflow of 1,700 m³/h and a maximum static pressure of 1,450 Pa. Combined with bionic noise reduction technology, it offers a perfect balance of intense suction and a whisper-quiet experience.

Bubble Washing, High-Efficiency Cleansing & Protection

The SD2F-P7 5-in-1 Sink Dishwasher seamlessly integrates dishwashing, fruit/ vegetable/ seafood washing, disinfection, sterilization, and storage, accommodating up to 11 standard place settings. The upgraded HydroJet High-Pressure Cleaning Tech 3.0 delivers thorough and meticulous cleaning performance. Its innovative top-loading design eliminates the need to bend over, making the most of Hong Kong’s compact kitchen spaces.

Smart Nitrogen Control, Peak Freshness Preservation

Designed by a renowned international designer, the H508W-F20 508L Smart Nitrogen Preservation Refrigerator has been honored with the German iF Design Gold Award. Employing millimeter-level precision built-in craftsmanship, its unique Nitrogen Preservation Technology replicates the marine MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) storage principle. Combined with Triple Defrosting Technology and a fresh air purification system, it precisely extends the shelf life of ingredients, setting a new benchmark for high-end built-in kitchens.

A wide array of diverse products, including built-in steam ovens and hobs, are also on display simultaneously, fully satisfying modern families’ imaginations of a smart kitchen. Visitors to the newly established Immersive Experience Zone can interact with top-tier kitchen appliances. In addition to dynamic demonstrations of the “HydroJet High-Pressure Cleaning Tech 3.0” technology, guests can test the range hood’s powerful suction firsthand, experiencing FOTILE’s unparalleled user-centric design.

Stackable “Discount on Discount” Offers Celebrate the Grand Opening

To celebrate the grand opening of the new counter and FOTILE’s 30th anniversary with the public, the brand is rolling out exclusive flagship counter offers. Starting today, customers purchasing FOTILE products at the BUILT-IN PRO MegaBox store in Kowloon Bay will enjoy exclusive instant cash discounts. All promotions are stackable with existing in-store discounts, offering you a true ‘discount on discount’ deal. Select bundles are available at up to 30% off—making this the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen.

Spend HK$3,000 or more ── Save HK$300 instantly

Spend HK$9,000 or more ── Save HK$1,000 instantly

Spend HK$15,000 or more ── Save HK$1,800 instantly

*Offers are valid until July 31.

Enquiries

Official Website: fotile.com.hk

Enquiry Hotline: 3699 2900

Counter Address: BUILT-IN PRO Store, Shop 3, 6/F, MegaBox Enterprise Square Five, Wang Chiu Road 38, Kwun Tong District, Kowloon

Distributor: BUILT-IN PRO

*FOTILE Hong Kong’s sole distributor, Wan Hung Holdings Limited, and BUILT-IN PRO reserve the right of final interpretation of this event.

https://fotile.com.hk/

https://www.facebook.com/hkfotile/

https://www.instagram.com/fotilehk/

Hashtag: #FOTILE #FOTILEhk #BUILTINPRO #SmartKitchenExpert #SmartKitchen #HighEndKitchenAppliances #MegaBox #FOTILESmartKitchen

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.