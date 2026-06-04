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Source: New Zealand Police

A security guard has been charged following a serious assault outside a central Auckland bar overnight.

Senior Sergeant Shaun Richardson, Auckland Central Area Response Manager, says around 1.38am Police responded to reports of an assault on Karangahape Road.

“Witnesses called Police after seeing a security guard allegedly punch the victim in the face and as a result he lost consciousness.

“The guard then allegedly dragged the unconscious male a short distance down the road and left him by a bench.”

Officers attending the scene woke the male and had him checked over by ambulance staff.

“He was taken to hospital with moderate injuries,” Senior Sergeant Richardson says.

“Meanwhile the alleged offender was stopped as he was attempting to get into his car and leave the area.”

Senior Sergeant Richardson is pleased the alleged offender will now face court and acknowledges the assistance of members of the public in the area at the time.

“Security staff know they have obligations around their conduct and there is no place for violence in our community,” he says.

“We certainly do not expect this from people who are in jobs intended to keep people safe when out enjoying themselves.”

The 24-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court on 10 June charged with injuring with intent.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/violent-assault-sees-man-facing-court/