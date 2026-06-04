Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquires in relation to a stolen cabin and are seeking the public’s assistance.

Sometime after 11pm last night, a cabin was stolen from Nelson Street North, Hastings.

Police are wanting to speak with anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or who has seen this cabin either last night or today.

We’re also appealing for any CCTV footage that people may have from Nelson Street North or surrounding areas, that may capture the movements of the cabin once stolen.

If you have any information, you can contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Please reference the file number 260604/2879.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/appeal-for-information-following-stolen-cabin-hastings/