Visitor spending in New Zealand boosts services exports – International trade: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

3 June 2026

Services exports increased $1.6 billion (17 percent) to $11.5 billion in the March 2026 quarter compared with the March 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Travel services led the rise in services exports in the March 2026 quarter, up $1.3 billion (23 percent) to $7.0 billion, compared with the March 2025 quarter.

Travel exports are expenditure on goods and services by overseas travellers in New Zealand.

“Travel services accounted for more than 80 percent of the increase in total services exports in the March 2026 quarter,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

“March quarters are the peak for expenditure on travel services.”