MOKiN Introduces Safe Swap Programme in Malaysia to Encourage Safer Charging Habits

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Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2026 – MOKiN Malaysia, managed by Unipro Global Sdn Bhd, has launched its Safe Swap Programme, an initiative aimed at encouraging consumers to replace old or damaged charging accessories that may pose potential safety risks during daily use.

The programme is anchored by MOKiN’s TrueGround technology, a SIRIM-certified anti-leakage charging solution designed to help reduce electrical leakage risks during charging. As the world’s first Class-1 Anti-Leakage charger, MOKiN introduces an added layer of electrical safety protection that addresses a risk often overlooked in conventional charging products, which typically prioritise charging speed and power output.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over electrical safety in Malaysian households. According to the Fire and Rescue Department, electrical-related issues accounted for 68% of building fire cases recorded between January and September 2024, with more than 3,000 residential fire incidents linked to electrical sources such as faulty wiring, damaged electrical equipment and overloaded circuits.

“Charging has become such a routine part of daily life that many people no longer pay attention to warning signs like overheating, exposed cables or tingling sensations during charging,” said Terry Lee Hup Boon, Founder of UNIPRO GLOBAL SDN BHD.

“Many consumers tend to focus on charging speed and convenience, but electrical safety is just as important. Our anti-leakage charging technology was developed to help address safety risks that are often overlooked in everyday charging, and through the Safe Swap Programme, we hope to encourage greater awareness of safer charging practices.”

Through the Safe Swap Programme, consumers can trade in old or damaged chargers from any brand and receive a complimentary MOKiN 20W charger, while stocks last.Consumers can participate in Safe Swap activations at the following events from 1 to 30 June 2026:

Switch World Event, Gurney Plaza, Penang (4-7 June 2026)

UR Festival Fair, Sunway Square, Selangor (11-14 June 2026)

In partnership with consumer electronics retailer Gajeto, MOKiN will also be running a free trade-in campaign at selected Gajeto outlets throughout the month of June, giving consumers additional opportunities to learn more about safer charging solutions and explore MOKiN’s range of anti-leakage charging products. Customers can bring any old charger, regardless of brand, and swap in for a brand-new MOKiN 20W charger at no cost, with no purchase required, while stocks last. Participating Gajeto locations include:

Gajeto IOI City Mall (6-7 June 2026)

Gajeto The Exchange 106 (13-14 June 2026)

Gajeto 1 Utama (20-21 June 2026)

Gajeto Setia City Mall (27-28 June 2026)

Consumers may also choose to upgrade to selected higher-watt charging models ranging from 33W to 140W at promotional prices throughout the campaign period.

The Safe Swap Programme reflects MOKiN’s ongoing effort to encourage safer charging habits and greater awareness around the condition of charging accessories used daily by consumers. Consumers are encouraged to bring in old, damaged or ageing chargers during the campaign period, particularly accessories showing signs such as overheating, exposed cables, loose connections or inconsistent charging performance. All traded-in chargers collected through the programme will be removed from circulation as part of the initiative.

Complimentary MOKiN 20W chargers are available on a first come, first served basis while stocks last. For more information, visit www.mokin.my.

https://www.mokin.my/

https://www.facebook.com/mokin.my

https://www.instagram.com/mokin.my

Hashtag: #mokinmalaysia #trueground #mokin #mokinmy #safeswap

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.