Multi-unit homes lead rise in home consents in April 2026 – Building consents issued: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Multi-unit homes lead rise in home consents in April 2026 – news story

3 June 2026

There were 39,087 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the year ended April 2026, up 16 percent compared with the year ended April 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“More than half of the annual growth came from multi-unit homes, such as apartments, townhouses, flats, and retirement village units,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

Of the multi-unit homes consented in the year ended April 2026, compared with the year ended April 2025, there were:

16,832 townhouses, flats, and units (up 19 percent)

2,656 apartments (up 27 percent)

1,699 retirement village units (up 13 percent).

The number of stand-alone house consents was 17,900, up 14 percent over the year.