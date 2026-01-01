Villa renovation inspires pathway to architecture

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

4 days ago

Growing up watching her parents renovate a 100-year-old villa sparked a lifelong interest in design for Hawke’s Bay graduate Isabelle Ashe, who is now turning that passion into a career through EIT.

The 22-year-old completed EIT’s New Zealand Diploma in Architectural Technology at the Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale at the end of 2025 and is now working towards building a career as an architectural technologist.

For Isabelle, architecture had been part of life from an early age.

Isabelle Ashe’s passion for architecture led her to complete the New Zealand Diploma in Architectural Technology at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale.

“My parents were renovating a 100-year-old villa and from a really young age I was always drawing houses, sketching designs and making little cardboard and Lego homes,” she says.

“Both my parents are involved in the construction industry too. Dad’s a project manager and Mum’s an interior designer, so I definitely grew up around it.”

Originally from Hawke’s Bay and a former student of Hastings Christian School, Isabelle had initially enrolled in the programme straight after high school before deciding to spend time overseas.

She spent time travelling around Europe and later worked as a nanny before returning to study.

“I actually think it was perfect timing,” she says.

“If I had gone earlier, I don’t think I would have fully appreciated it or understood everything in the same way.”

Travelling overseas also reinforced her interest in architecture.

“Being in places like Paris, Ireland, England and Scotland and seeing all the architecture over there was incredible.

“I think I was always drawn back to it.”

Isabelle says the practical nature of the diploma appealed to her learning style and provided skills she could immediately take into industry.

“You learn all about the New Zealand Building Code and standards and how to actually design houses.”

“I’m quite a practical learner, so I loved that I could do a two-year diploma and gain skills that are directly useful in a workplace.”

She says EIT’s tutors also played a significant role throughout her studies.

“The tutors were awesome. The course was intense and full on, but they were so caring and genuinely passionate about helping students succeed.”

After graduating, Isabelle spent several months gaining experience in the industry and is continuing to build towards her long-term career goals while working in a temporary receptionist role.

She hopes to eventually work as an architectural technologist focusing on residential design.

“I love the idea of sitting down with people, understanding what they want and then helping create their dream home.”

Isabelle says she has remained proactive in pursuing opportunities and gaining experience.

“I’ve been getting my portfolio and CV out there and doing work experience.”

“The right thing will come at the right time.”

She says she would encourage others to consider EIT’s Architectural Technology programme.

“It’s a course that can lead into so many different careers.

“You can become an architectural technologist, move into project management or work in construction. There are so many pathways.”

EIT Architectural Technology Tutor Vivienne Heward says: “It was fantastic to see Isabelle develop her skills, confidence, and passion for Architectural Technology during her time at EIT”.

“She embraced both the technical and creative aspects of the programme and built a strong foundation for an exciting future in the construction and design industry.”

Vivienne says Architectural Technology is a great option for people who enjoy design, problem-solving, and seeing ideas come to life.

“We encourage anyone interested in architecture, construction, or design to visit our campus, meet the tutors and students, and see firsthand what the programme involves. Our students come from a wide range of backgrounds; school leavers, people already working in the construction industry, and those looking for a career change. It’s a supportive and practical learning environment that can open the door to a diverse range of rewarding career opportunities.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/villa-renovation-inspires-pathway-to-architecture/