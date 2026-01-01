Hospital visits inspire Tairāwhiti mum to pursue nursing through EIT

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

4 days ago

Quinn Sidney was not looking for a career in nursing. But spending time in hospital with her three-year-old son inspired the Tairāwhiti mother to enrol in EIT’s Bachelor of Nursing programme.

The 26-year-old (Ngāti Porou) previously worked in trades and farming before making a complete change in direction.

Her son, Roha Chaffey, has a genetic condition that has meant frequent hospital visits, where Quinn met nurses who sparked her interest in the profession.

“We were always hanging around the hospital, and I just met some of the nurses there and thought they were pretty cool and thought I would be interested in giving that a go.”

Quinn Sidney’s three-year-old son inspired her to enrol in EIT’s Bachelor of Nursing programme.

Quinn says there is limited local support available for people with Roha’s condition, and she hopes one day to help fill that gap.

“There’s not many in our area that actually cover what he has, so I thought it would be pretty cool to try upskill myself and bring that service to our area if possible.”

Before beginning nursing, Quinn’s career looked very different.

After leaving school in Year 11, she completed a pre-trade course in mechanical engineering at EIT before beginning an electrical apprenticeship. After COVID-19, she later moved into farming.

“I’ve only ever really worked in male-dominated environments. It’s been a complete shift for me.”

Quinn says studying nursing has changed the way she sees herself and what she believes is possible.

“I didn’t really think I was smart enough, or had enough dedication, to actually go into the medical field,” she says.

“But now that I’m in it, it’s completely changed my mind set on, yeah, I can do this even though it’s really hard.”

She says EIT’s supportive environment has helped make the transition easier.

“I feel like our tutors all know us on a pretty personal level. Not just our tutors, but all the staff in general are really supportive.”

Quinn says the programme structure has also helped make study fit around family life.

“I expected coming in that it would be like working a full-time job, but the hours we do are really, really mum-friendly,” she says.

“Most of our days we’ll start at nine and be finished by two or three, so that’s perfect for school hours and daycare hours.”

Alongside her studies, Quinn continues to work part-time as a photographer and runs horse-riding lessons while raising her son.

Quinn says nursing has also opened doors she once thought were out of reach, including the possibility of one day studying medicine.

“Because I didn’t get all my NCEA credits at high school, med school was never really on the cards,” she says.

“But nursing has pretty much opened that door for me now.”

Long term, Quinn hopes to work in neurological and mental health care and eventually help address gaps in services in Tairāwhiti.

“I’d like to try be one of those people.”

EIT Nursing Lecturer and Senior Academic, Sue Pulman, says: “Quinn brings a wealth of previous life experience through both earlier study and her own personal journey.

“These experiences help shape her attitude and dedication towards her studies and will make her an excellent nurse who can relate to people from many different backgrounds,” Sue says.

“Quinn manages her time really well to ensure she can balance the multiple roles she holds. Being a full-time student is not easy for anyone, and coupled with being a mother, it can be especially demanding.

“The fact EIT offers a Bachelor of Nursing programme in Gisborne, alongside family friendly study hours, means nursing is a realistic option for local mothers like Quinn, for whom full time study may not otherwise be possible.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/hospital-visits-inspire-tairawhiti-mum-to-pursue-nursing-through-eit/