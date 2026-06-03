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Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Inspector Wayne Kitcher, Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager:

Two youths have been referred to Youth Aid following an assault in Kingsland yesterday afternoon.

At around 2.10pm, Police were notified of a person who had been assaulted on New North Road.

The victim received serious injuries and was transported to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Two people who fled the scene were located by Police nearby and taken into custody.

The parties involved are known to each other and this was an isolated incident.

A 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male have been referred to Youth Aid.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/teens-referred-to-youth-aid-following-kingsland-assault/