Take precautions for sunstrike, Transporting New Zealand warns

With New Zealand now in the winter season, Transporting New Zealand is warning drivers to take extra precautions to address the risk of sunstrike.

“With the sun low in the sky at this time of year, drivers are at risk of being blinded by the sun, especially when driving during sunrise and sunset,” says Transporting New Zealand Policy and Advocacy Advisor Mark Stockdale.

“Sadly there have been 15 fatal crashes and hundreds of injury crashes in the last 5 years which have been attributed to sunstrike, often occurring at the start or the end of the day when the sun is the lowest in the sky.

“One of the best ways to deal with sunstrike is to wear polarised sunglasses, which cut the glare and improve visibility. Also keep your windscreen clean, both inside and out, to minimise glare, and use the sun visor. If visibility is reduced, slow down and increase your following distance, and turn your headlights on so other road users can see you better. But if the glare is too severe, it’s safest to pull over until you can see clearly,” Stockdale adds.