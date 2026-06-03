Death in Police custody, Tauranga

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Superintendent Will Loughrin, Bay of Plenty District Commander:

A man has died in Police custody in Tauranga overnight.

The man had been Tasered by Police moments earlier, after he attempted to flee from Police in the Mount Maunganui area and rammed a Police vehicle.

At 12:32am, Police saw a vehicle of interest that was linked to a man sought by Police.

This vehicle was monitored as it travelled through Mount Maunganui before the driver came to a stop on Kaniere Street.

The driver exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot unsuccessfully, before getting back into his vehicle and ramming a Police vehicle, attempting to leave the scene.

A Taser and OC spray was deployed in the process of the man being arrested.

The man was then transported to Tauranga Police station following his arrest and during that journey he became unresponsive.

Police requested medical assistance for the man immediately, with an ambulance being dispatched a minute later at about 12:42am.

Police staff commenced CPR, with ambulance staff assuming medical care when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Just before 1:45am, the man was pronounced deceased.

Police have notified the man’s family. We send our heartfelt condolences to them following this tragic incident and will continue to offer them all the necessary support at this difficult time.

A Critical Incident Investigation has been launched, and Police has notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority – both are standard procedure for incidents of this nature.

There will be a number of enquiries to undertake as we determine the specifics of the exact series of events and circumstances which have preceded the man’s death.

A number of scene examinations are currently underway.

Police staff who were in attendance are being provided with wrap around support following what was a distressing incident.

WorkSafe has also been notified.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/death-in-police-custody-tauranga/