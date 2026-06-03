Record demand for DOC Bookings shows growing popularity of naturing

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 03 June 2026

Across a two-week opening period, more than 33,000 bookings were processed. More than 400 facilities opened during this time, with the process completed in around half the usual timeframe thanks to improvements to DOC’s online booking system and queue management tools.

DOC Director Heritage and Visitors Cat Wilson says the results confirm the enduring appeal of naturing.

“New Zealand’s Great Walks, huts and campsites remain world-class experiences people are incredibly passionate about,” Cat says.

“We saw strong demand from both domestic and international visitors, with people logging in from around the world to secure bookings and plan trips right across the country.”

The Milford Track once again proved hugely popular, selling out in just 34 minutes and attracting a peak of 13,500 users – a new record for the track and up from last year’s previous record of 12,000 users.

International demand remained strong across several of the most popular Great Walks, with international visitors making up 34 percent of bookings for both the Milford and Routeburn tracks. At the same time, New Zealanders continued to dominate bookings on other experiences, including the Paparoa Track, where domestic visitors accounted for 93 percent of bookings.

This year’s standout was the Routeburn Track, which saw nearly as many people log in at opening as the Milford Track, marking one of the busiest booking days DOC has ever seen.

“It was exciting to see such strong interest right across all the Great Walks, not just on the traditional headline tracks,” Cat Wilson says.

“The Routeburn numbers in particular show people are increasingly looking at a wider range of incredible outdoor experiences across Aotearoa.”

Booking highlights

More than 33,000 bookings processed

More than 400 facilities (Great Walks, huts, lodges and campsites) opened across two weeks

Milford and Routeburn recorded DOC’s two biggest booking opening days ever

Routeburn Track attracted 13,100 users at peak demand

Paparoa Track bookings were 93 percent domestic visitors

International visitors came from 70 countries, with Australia accounting for the largest share of international visitors at 43 percent, followed by the USA (15 percent), UK (6 percent), Germany (5 percent) and Canada (4 percent).

Options still available for those who missed out

While some of the most sought-after Great Walk dates filled quickly, there are still plenty of opportunities for people wanting to get naturing.

DOC encourages people to:

regularly check for cancellations and additional availability

consider travelling outside peak periods and public holidays

explore lesser-known tracks, campsites, backcountry huts and short walks around the country

Facilities beyond the Great Walks also saw strong uptake, including huts, lodges and campsites, highlighting the growing popularity of nature-based recreation more broadly.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/record-demand-for-doc-bookings-shows-growing-popularity-of-naturing/