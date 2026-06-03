Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Sergeant Scott Tyrrell:

Police are appealing for information following a crash in Whangamata over the weekend.

On Sunday 31 May, around 3.50pm, Police were called to a single vehicle crash, where a car has hit a tree on Tairua Road.

Two people transported to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Tairua Road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and it reopened around 11.10pm that night.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please come forward.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of a black Toyota Aurion, or any concerning driving behaviour of another vehicle, in the Tairua Road area between 3pm and 3.50pm on Sunday 31 May.

If you have any information about the crash, manner of driving of the Toyota or another vehicle, or if you have dashcam footage of either – please contact 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260602/7611.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/appeal-for-information-following-crash-whangamata/