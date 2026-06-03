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Source: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in relation to a fatal crash in Sumner on 22 February.

Emergency services were called to Evans Pass Road around 5.30pm following a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

A man received injuries, and was transported to hospital, however, he passed away in hospital on 4 march.

He was 60-year-old Dr. Ian Huntsman from Redcliffs, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Following a scene examination and further enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, Police have charged a 21-year-old man.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 9 June, charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/charges-laid-following-fatal-sumner-crash/