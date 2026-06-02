Climate – Earth Sciences New Zealand Seasonal Climate Outlook June-August 2026

Source: Earth Sciences New Zealand



Earth Sciences New Zealand’s Seasonal Climate Outlook for June to August 2026 is attached.

Highlights:

– The heavy rain events New Zealand has experienced over the past year are expected to become less frequent over the coming months. Areas impacted by these events are expected to shift to drier-than-usual conditions. These drier-than-usual conditions could create challenges for water-reliant sectors.

– Rainfall totals are likely to be near or below normal for the north of the South Island and the west of the North Island, and below normal for the remainder of the North Island and the east of the South Island.