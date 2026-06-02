TruGlow Medical Aesthetics to Relocate to The Heeren Orchard in June 2026

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2026 – TruGlow Medical Aesthetics announces its upcoming relocation to a new clinic space at The Heeren, one of Orchard Road’s most recognisable lifestyle destinations. The new clinic, located at 260 Orchard Road, #04-12 The Heeren, Singapore 238855, is scheduled to open on 02 June 2026. Situated along Orchard Road and within proximity to MRT stations and bus stops, the new location offers greater convenience for both existing and new patients.

TruGlow Medical Aesthetics @ Heeren #04-12

A Thoughtful Step Forward for the Clinic



The new clinic space has been designed with patient comfort and discretion in mind, featuring a larger layout, enhanced privacy, upgraded consultation areas, and improved treatment room facilities. With this move, TruGlow aims to continue delivering care in a setting that reflects its emphasis on discretion, consistency, and professional standards, while supporting the clinic’s next phase of growth.

TruGlow aims to continue delivering care in a setting that aligns with its emphasis on discretion, consistency, and professional standards, while preparing the clinic for its next phase of growth.

A Clinic Environment Designed Around Patient Care



The new space has been planned to support a smoother experience from consultation to follow-up care, with upgraded treatment rooms and consultation spaces. This enables the clinical team to deliver care more efficiently and comfortably, without altering TruGlow’s established care philosophy.

While the physical space has evolved, the clinic’s commitment to careful assessment, appropriate recommendations, and evidence-based treatments remains unchanged.

Clinical Expertise Across Face, Eyes, and Body Concerns



TruGlow Medical Aesthetics is known for its experience in managing a range of commonly requested aesthetic concerns. The clinic is frequently consulted for undereye and eye bag treatments, where factors such as puffiness, volume changes, and skin quality are assessed holistically to guide suitable non-surgical approaches.

In addition, TruGlow provides care for back acne management, developing treatment plans that focus on skin clarity, comfort, and gradual improvement over time. These areas reflect the clinic’s emphasis on addressing both facial and body concerns through individualised assessment.

Advanced Non-Invasive Technologies Supporting Treatment Plans



To support its clinical recommendations, TruGlow offers a selection of non-invasive aesthetic technologies. These include Ultraformer MPT, which uses micro- and macro-focused ultrasound to address skin laxity and contour definition at different depths.

The clinic also provides Oligio, a monopolar radiofrequency treatment designed to support collagen remodelling and improve skin firmness, including areas that require more delicate handling such as around the eyes. As aesthetic technologies continue to evolve worldwide, TruGlow remains attentive to developments that may further enhance patient care in the future.

Looking Ahead at The Heeren



With its upcoming opening at The Heeren, TruGlow Medical Aesthetics looks forward to welcoming patients into a refreshed clinical environment while continuing to deliver the same medically guided, patient-centred care it is known for.

New address:



260 Orchard Road, #04-12 The Heeren

Singapore 238855

Opening: 02 June 2026

https://www.truglowaesthetics.com.sg/

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Hashtag: #SingaporeAesthetics #MedicalAestheticClinic #GlowWithConfidence #medicalaesthetics #UltraformerMPT #Oligio #EyeBagTreatment #UndereyeTreatment #BackAcneTreatment #SkinFirming #SkinRejuvenation

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