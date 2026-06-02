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Source: New Zealand Police

Media are invited to an event to officially open the new Taradale Police Station.

The event will include an opportunity to see inside the new station, which has been built using a modular construction method that ensured the build was quick and cost-effective.

This new build has also seen the largest roll-out of solar panels on a Police-owned building to date, and reflects Police’s commitment to investing in cost-saving initiatives that support our resilience while reducing our emissions.

Police has a long history of serving the Taradale community and is looking forward to this new era of policing in Taradale.

Where: Taradale Police Station, 207-209 Gloucester Street.

When: Thursday 4 June, 11am to 1pm, please arrive by 10.45am.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Joel Lamb and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell will be attending the opening.

RSVP if you plan to attend by emailing media@police.govt.nz

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/media-advisory-police-to-officially-open-new-taradale-police-station/