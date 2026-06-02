Health – Safe Sleep Day 2026: Making Every Sleep a Safe Sleep

Source: Hapai Te Hauora



Safe Sleep Day 2026 is bringing focus to one of Aotearoa’s most devastating and persistent public health issues – the ongoing loss of pēpi to SUDI (Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy).

Around 40-60 babies die from SUDI each year in Aotearoa. Māori and Pacific pēpi continue to be disproportionately affected, with the highest risk period occurring during the first four months of life.

Hāpai Te Hauora SUDI Lead Fay Selby-Law says Safe Sleep Day is an opportunity to bring communities together around a kaupapa that continues to impact whānau across Aotearoa.

“Most people know someone who knows someone who has been affected by SUDI.”

“We want everyone to care about this because every pēpi deserves the chance to grow up safely.”

Safe Sleep Day will be marked on Friday 5 June with a gathering at Ko Awatea Centre in South Auckland, bringing together providers and whānau to strengthen collective efforts around SUDI prevention. This event will also see the launch of Hāpai Te Hauora’s Foundations for Safe Sleep online learning modules, designed to support the workforce with practical safe sleep education. While Safe Sleep Day serves as the focal point, Hāpai Te Hauora is dedicating the month of June to raising awareness of SUDI prevention through community events, storytelling, education and workforce development.

Activities will continue with a community weave-athon at Te Ao Hou Marae in Whanganui, celebrating the role of wahakura in safe sleep education and bringing whānau and weavers together to weave as many wahakura to donate to communities.

Selby-Law says continuing to invest in prevention and awareness remains critical.

“We know there are ways to reduce the risk of SUDI, and we know that sharing knowledge saves lives.

“Safe Sleep Day is one moment in a larger conversation. By keeping these messages visible throughout the month, we can help more whānau access the information, support and resources they need to keep their pēpi alive.”

Safe Sleep Day will be marked across Aotearoa on Friday 5 June under the message:

Make every sleep, a safe sleep.