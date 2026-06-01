Tāmaki Makaurau Police disrupt planned anti-social road users meet up

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Two significant anti-social road user operations were led out by Police over the weekend, across Tāmaki Makaurau and Manawatū.

Tāmaki Makaurau Police were focused on the successful disruption of planned anti-social road user activities across three policing districts over the long weekend.

Operation Tread resulted in a number of vehicle occupants being arrested and charged and in addition strong enforcement where there were road user breaches. The charges included offences of sustained loss of traction; dangerous driving; disqualified driving; driving with excess breath alcohol; possession of cocaine and disorderly behaviour. In addition to 10 vehicles being impounded, Police undertook 578 breath tests.

From 8pm last night, Police received reports of dozens of vehicles congregating on Quay Street, quickly moving to a location within Botany Town Centre, where they grew to over 200 vehicles. They then travelled throughout various parts of Auckland and were met by a number of checkpoints and Police interactions.

Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray says that Police would continue to enforce and monitor any such planned anti-social road user events, in order for all of the community to enjoy and be kept safe on our roads. He thanked the professionalism and tenacity of the Police staff involved.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/tamaki-makaurau-police-disrupt-planned-anti-social-road-users-meet-up/