CUKTECH Introduces the 10 Ultra Charger, Delivering a Smarter Next-Generation Charging Experience

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Source: Media Outreach

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Global smart charging brand CUKTECH has officially launched its latest flagship charger, the CUKTECH 10 Ultra Charger, designed to deliver a faster, smarter, and more efficient charging experience for today’s multi-device users.

Featuring 120W ultra-fast charging technology, the CUKTECH 10 Ultra Charger supports multiple mainstream fast-charging protocols, providing stable and efficient charging performance for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices.

The charger comes with a 3C + 1A four-port design, allowing users to charge multiple devices simultaneously. With dynamic power allocation technology, it intelligently distributes power output to ensure stable and efficient charging across different devices, making it ideal for work, travel, and everyday use.

One of the product’s standout features is its Bluetooth connectivity and integration with Mi Home for smarter control. Through the app, users can monitor charging status in real time and manage their charging experience more conveniently and intelligently.

The CUKTECH 10 Ultra Charger also features a 1.57-inch TFT smart display that shows real-time charging information such as power output, voltage, current, and temperature, offering a more intuitive and modern charging experience.

Designed with a compact GaN architecture, the charger weighs approximately 234g, making it portable and travel-friendly while maintaining powerful performance.

With years of experience in charging technology innovation, CUKTECH continues to develop products that combine performance, design, and smart technology, bringing next-generation charging experiences to users worldwide.

Hashtag: #CUKTECH

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