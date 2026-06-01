Curbing dangerous and nuisance driving in Manawatū

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Marty Gray, Manawatū Area Commander:

Police in Manuwatū have spent King’s Birthday weekend successfully disrupting and deterring anti-social road user gatherings.

On receiving information that events were planned, Police stood up an operation to ensure high visibility and broad coverage.

Our communities won’t stand for menacing motoring behaviour – and neither will we.

Our staff have done an incredible job of suppressing these groups who tyrannise residents, businesses, and other road users.

Any dangerous driving, unauthorised street racing, intimidating convoys, burnouts, skidding, and excessive noise will be met with zero-tolerance.

While visible, we have taken enforcement action against other drivers to keep our roads safe:

101 infringement notices were issued, including 29 for excess breath alcohol.

30 vehicles were ordered off the road.

10 vehicles were impounded.

4 driver licences were suspended.

Local officers have been supported by colleagues from Wellington and Eastern Districts.

As part of the operation, the Police helicopter Eagle was temporarily deployed to the region to provide assistance.

We will continue to monitor the area for any activity.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/curbing-dangerous-and-nuisance-driving-in-manawatu/