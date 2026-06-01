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Source: New Zealand Police

A horror night on the roads with three fatal crashes is a sobering reminder for those travelling home today to drive safely, say Police.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director – Road Policing, says five people have lost their lives overnight.

“One person died in a crash in Wairakei, one on Waiheke, and tragically, three people were killed in a crash in Waiouru,” he says.

“That is absolutely gutting.

“We are thinking of their families today, while they deal with the awful reality that their lives will never be the same.”

This comes after deaths in two earlier crashes this King’s Birthday weekend, bringing the provisional number of deaths to seven.

Superintendent Greally is urging motorists travelling home today after the long weekend to please, take every safety precaution you can.

“We say it all the time but we’re going to say it again – there are four main things that contribute to death or serious injury on the roads.

“Those are speeding, not using your seatbelt, driving distracted, or driving impaired, including by tiredness.

“If you’re getting on the road today, please – buckle up, put your phone away, watch your speed, and if you are at all impaired by alcohol, drugs or tiredness, stop – don’t get behind the wheel.

“These things might be the difference between you getting home safely or not.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/horror-night-on-roads-a-sobering-reminder-for-those-travelling-today/