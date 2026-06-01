Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in on State Highway 1, Waiouru, overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.55am.

Sadly, three people were found deceased.

Two further occupants sustained serious injuries.

A further person, who Police believe was also in the vehicle, has not been accounted for. A search and rescue operation is underway to locate them.

The road remains closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area.

ENDS

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/fatal-crash-waiouru/