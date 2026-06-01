Source: New Zealand Police
Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in on State Highway 1, Waiouru, overnight.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.55am.
Sadly, three people were found deceased.
Two further occupants sustained serious injuries.
A further person, who Police believe was also in the vehicle, has not been accounted for. A search and rescue operation is underway to locate them.
The road remains closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the area.
ENDS
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/fatal-crash-waiouru/