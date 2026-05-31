Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Poihipi Road, Wairakei.

Police were notified at 7.25pm that a car had collided with a tree, between Tukairangi Road and Oruanui Road.

Initial information indicates there are serious injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/31/serious-crash-poihipi-road-wairakei/