Post

Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Premium Clean launches Winter Deep Clean Campaign

Premium Clean has launched its Winter Deep Clean campaign across New Zealand, offering households 25% off professional whole-home deep cleaning and move-out cleaning services throughout June, July, and August 2026. The campaign responds to the increased indoor living, heating use, and gradual winter build-up experienced in Kiwi homes during the cooler months.

The post Premium Clean launches Winter Deep Clean Campaign first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/31/premium-clean-launches-winter-deep-clean-campaign/