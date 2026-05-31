Post

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has been hospitalised after a motorcycle allegedly fleeing from Police has crashed.

Police observed a motorcycle allegedly travelling at speed and undertaking dangerous manoeuvres on Highbrook Drive about 12.20pm.

Police attempted to signal the motorcycle to stop, and moments later it was involved in a crash with a member of the public.

The rider sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

The road is closed, and the Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/31/serious-crash-highbrook-drive-east-tamaki/