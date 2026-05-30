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Source: New Zealand Government

Investment through Budget 2026 strengthens Auckland’s role as New Zealand’s economic engine room, ensuring growth that lifts the whole country, Minister for Auckland Simon Watts says.

“This budget delivers for Auckland families, businesses, and communities, and sends a strong signal of our commitment to supporting a thriving, resilient, globally competitive city,” Mr Watts says.

“Budget 2026 is about fixing the basics and building the future.

“We’re investing in health, including funding to purchase land for a future South Auckland Hospital and to carry out upgrades at the Mason Clinic, and a share of the Government’s $5.5 billion frontline health package.

“We’re backing housing growth with a new $400 million fund that rewards councils that enable more homes, alongside planning and consenting reforms to make it easier and faster to build.

“We’re investing in transport and resilience, with more than $1 billion for KiwiRail network improvements and funding to renew critical Auckland rail infrastructure.

“We’re strengthening education with an additional $1.6 billion for schools and early childhood education, plus new classrooms and school upgrades.

“And we’re supporting economic growth through energy security, infrastructure investment, and a responsible fiscal plan that gets the Government’s books back to surplus a year earlier than forecast.

“When Auckland succeeds, New Zealand succeeds.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/30/budget-2026-delivering-for-auckland/