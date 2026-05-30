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Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Dashr launches free Personal Inflation Calculator for New Zealand households

Dashr has launched a free online calculator that helps New Zealanders understand how inflation affects their own household spending, using official Stats NZ data and individual spending patterns to estimate a personal inflation rate.

The post Dashr launches free Personal Inflation Calculator for New Zealand households first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/30/dashr-launches-free-personal-inflation-calculator-for-new-zealand-households/