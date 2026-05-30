Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Nathan White of Southern District Police:

Police investigating a fatal crash in Allanton yesterday evening are asking for the public to assist with information.

The two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Law Road was reported to Police just before 5.40pm. One person sadly died at the scene.

We would like to thank those members of the public who stopped to help those involved before emergency services arrived.

We’d like to hear from anyone we haven’t yet spoken to who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 260530/6167.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/30/appeal-for-information-fatal-crash-allanton/