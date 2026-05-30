New taonga marks 50 years of EIT

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

18 hours ago

A new waka maumahara has been unveiled at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale as part of celebrations marking the institute’s 50th anniversary and return to independence.

The taonga, blessed this morning at its place near the entrance to EIT’s Taradale campus.

The unveiling followed an evening celebration on Thursday attended by staff, alumni, civic leaders, iwi and hapū partners, former Council members and community supporters.

While EIT Hawke’s Bay officially reached its 50-year milestone in 2025, celebrations were held this year following the institute’s transition back to independence in January.

EIT Chief Executive Lucy Laitinen said the events reflected both the institution’s long-standing connection to the region and its vision for the future.

“Fifty years is a significant milestone for any institution, but especially for one so deeply connected to its people and its region.

“And today is not only a celebration of that history. It is also a marker of an important moment for EIT, as we acknowledge our return to independence and the opportunity that brings for our future.”

Lucy reflected on the vision of EIT’s founding Chief Executive John Harré, who in 1974 championed breaking down barriers to education and expanding opportunities for communities across the region.

“Fifty years later, that same belief in access, inclusion, community and opportunity still sits at the heart of who we are.”

Lucy said EIT had evolved significantly over the past five decades, growing from regional community colleges into a tertiary institution delivering education across Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti, Auckland and internationally.

Today, EIT supports more than 11,000 learners, including international students, with education delivered not only on campuses but also in workplaces, marae, orchards, farms and community settings.

She said education continued to play a vital role in shaping opportunities for individuals, whānau and communities.

“Education changes lives. It changes opportunities. It changes confidence. It changes the future not only for individuals, but for their whānau and communities.”

Designed and created collaboratively by Chris Bryant-Toi and Manuel Dunn, the waka maumahara was blessed by Professor Joe Te Rito during a dawn ceremony attended by staff and guests.

Pouārahi Māori (Executive Director Māori) Robin Fabish said the waka maumahara was a beautiful tribute to whakapapa and EIT’s purpose.

“The carving includes Māui and Kiwa. Māui links us to the name of our institution and the deeds that Māui is famous for.

“Kiwa was a navigator who some say arrived on the Horouta waka, while others say the Tākitimu waka. They are two of the waka that our region is linked to ancestrally. It is the atua or Pacific Ocean deity, Kiwa, being acknowledged in the carving that welcomes our global community. The carving is full of meaning and symbolism, and we are so fortunate to have it anchor us.”

Chris Bryant-Toi said the waka maumahara was designed to reflect the connection between people, place and learning across EIT’s campuses.

“This waka maumahara forms a pūtahi whereby other EIT campus locations radiate outwards and inwards from the centre,” Chris said.

Chris said the carving style also honoured renowned Ngāti Kahungunu tohunga whakairo Taka Walker, who taught many carvers throughout the region, including Manuel Dunn.

“In honour of Taka Walker, we wanted to make sure that we maintain his figurative carving style and distinctive pūhoro kōwhaiwhai design as painted on Te Waka Tapu o Tamatea Arikinui.”

During her address at the celebration last night, Lucy also acknowledged the generations of staff, students, governors and supporters who had contributed to EIT over the past 50 years.

She referenced the whakataukī, Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini (“My strength is not mine alone, but the strength of many”).

While the anniversary recognised EIT’s history, Lucy said it also marked the beginning of a new chapter.

“What remains constant is the role education plays in shaping opportunity for individuals, for whānau, and for our regions.”

“So today we celebrate 50 years of EIT in Hawke’s Bay, but more importantly, we celebrate the thousands of lives shaped through education and their communities with them.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/30/new-taonga-marks-50-years-of-eit/