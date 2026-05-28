Matrix Robotics Presents MATRIX-3 at BEYOND Expo Macao, a Stunning Showcase of China’s Top-Tier Humanoid Robot Technology

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Source: Media Outreach

MACAO – EQS Newswire – 28 May 2026 – Running from May 27 to 30, 2026, BEYOND Expo opened its doors at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. A premier global platform for technological innovation and real-world deployment, the Expo brought together top tech companies, investors and business leaders to explore breakthroughs across artificial intelligence, embodied AI and next-generation technologies.

Matrix Robotics, as a trailblazer in China’s general-purpose humanoid robot industry, put its flagship all-round model MATRIX-3 on full display. The robot embodies the Company’s latest progress in embodied AI, motion control, precision manipulation and industrial mass production, and stands as a testament to the competitiveness of China’s humanoid robotics sector.

Live Demos Showcase Hard-core Capabilities

The booth created an immersive tech experience. MATRIX-3 finished smooth bipedal walking and nimble turns with human-like movements. Capable of reaching a maximum speed of 3.9 km/h, it closely mimics human walking, proving the high stability and reliability of its self-developed biomimetic linear joints and motion control algorithms.

The robot also completed delicate tasks including grasping, holding and rolling fruit replicas. Equipped with a 27-degree-of-freedom dexterous hand that delivers micron-level precision, MATRIX-3 is well-suited for a wide range of scenarios including high-end manufacturing, commercial services, logistics sorting, medical assistance and household use.

MATRIX-3 features sleek tech styling and 3D woven biomimetic skin. Its ergonomic design and human-centric interaction drew crowds of visitors and industry professionals.

Engaging Activities Wow the Crowds, Bringing Embodied AI to the Public

To engage the public, Matrix Robotics hosted two one-hour interactive sessions every day. Visitors could scan a QR code to sign up and play rock-paper-scissors against MATRIX-3, with winners receiving limited-edition keychains. This creative interaction drew long queues and livened up the venue, making it one of the most popular photo spots at BEYOND Expo.

Distinguished Guests Visit the Booth, Praising Chinese Technology

During the event, the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, representatives from renowned consortia came to the booth. They watched MATRIX-3’s demonstrations, experienced human-robot interaction, and exchanged in-depth views with Matrix Robotics on technical roadmaps, mass production plans and real-world applications.

The guests spoke highly of MATRIX-3’s design, motion performance, operational accuracy and interaction safety. They acknowledged Matrix Robotics’ leading edge in the engineering, commercialization and large-scale deployment of general humanoid robots, as well as its technological strength and industrial value in the global embodied AI sector as a Chinese tech player.

Dual Drive of Technology & Mass Production Puts Embodied AI into Reality

Matrix Robotics is led by Haixing Zhang (Allen Zhang), founding head of Tesla China Design and Research Center. Its team boasts world-class expertise in humanoid robot R&D and engineering. The Company officially launched its flagship MATRIX-3 and commissioned the MFH Factory in Zhangjiang, Shanghai, realizing end-to-end independent production to accelerate industrial rollout.

Standing 1.7 meters tall and weighing 65 kilograms, MATRIX-3 integrates 4 core technologies: the WAVE physical foundation large model, high-performance biomimetic linear joints, a 27-degree-of-freedom dexterous hand and 3D-woven biomimetic safety skin. It can work continuously for 4 hours, carry up to 15 kilograms with dual arms and achieve zero-shot generalization, enabling rapid deployment across diverse scenarios.

Currently, the Company is capable of delivering 5,000 units within this year and targets an output of 100,000 units by 2027. Scaled production will reduce costs steadily and turn humanoid robots from tech exhibits into general-purpose workforce.

BEYOND Expo Macao marks a key international showcase for MATRIX-3. It further reinforces Matrix Robotics’ leading position in global humanoid robotics and drives technological cooperation, scenario expansion and ecosystem development.

Going forward, Matrix Robotics will continue to pursue technological innovation and deployment based on first principles. Leveraging China’s industrial value chain, the Company will launch industry partnership programs and the RAAS ecosystem, striving to make China’s embodied AI technologies universal intelligent solutions for the world.

Hashtag: #MatrixRobotics

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.