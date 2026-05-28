Employment indicators: April 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand Employment indicators: April 2026 – information release 28 May 2026 Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market. Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2026 month (compared with the March 2026 month) were: all industries – up 0.2 percent (4,333 jobs) to 2.35 million filled jobs

primary industries – up 0.4 percent (410 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.1 percent (288 jobs)

service industries – up 0.2 percent (3,650 jobs).