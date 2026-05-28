Budget 2026 confirms Luxon’s climate ‘plan’ is a trashfire

Post

Source: Green Party

Budget 2026 confirms the Government has no plan to meet our commitment under the Paris Climate Agreement, at a cost that previously Treasury calculated as up to $23 billion due by 2030.

“New Zealanders have experienced 21 States of Emergency this year, which even the Prime Minister has acknowledged are inflamed by climate change. Yet, his Government continues to pour fossil fuels on the fire,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“We have all known for years that meeting the Paris Agreement, covering 2021 to 2030, will require offshore mitigation. Every bit of domestic action reduced increases the cost of that offshore mitigation.”

“Nicola Willis and the Prime Minister keep saying they’re committed to meeting the NDC, then cut domestic action, which logically necessitates an increase in cost to pay other countries to reduce their emissions instead.

“But this Government refuses to be up-front and honest about that. Treasury has been clear today that the Government’s inability to commit to reality means that they can’t properly forecast costs.”

“The cheapest and most common-sense climate action is what we do here, at home, today.”

“New Zealanders deserve a government honest enough to show them a plan that tackles the hard things, and shows how they’ll deal with it. Luxon has decided to leave our country, and our people, without. I wish I could say we were surprised,” says Swarbrick

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-2026-confirms-luxons-climate-plan-is-a-trashfire/